Nordson Corporation Announces $500,000 Donation to Second Harvest for 2023 Harvest for Hunger Campaign

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Nordson+Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) announced today its donation of $500,000 to Second+Harvest+Food+Bank for the 2023+Harvest+for+Hunger campaign. As the largest local hunger relief effort benefitting Northeast Ohio, Harvest for Hunger aims to provide food and funds to stock local food pantries and provide hot meals at soup kitchens and shelters.

Last month, Sundaram Nagarajan, president and chief executive officer of Nordson Corporation, was named the 2023 Honorary Chairperson for this year’s Harvest for Hunger campaign. Nordson has a long-standing partnership with Second Harvest, dating back decades to when the Nord family started a local initiative to fight food insecurity in Lorain County, called County Cupboard, which later turned into Second Harvest.

“Nordson has a long and proud history+of+investing+in+the+communities where our employees live and work. The philanthropic legacy of the Nord family lives on today through multiple global giving programs, including volunteering at local food banks. I am honored to lead the 2023 Harvest for Hunger campaign, rallying businesses within our community to join the effort to bring better access to nutritious food. To support this effort, Nordson is proud to give the lead donation of $500,000,” said Mr. Nagarajan.

Since the height of the pandemic, demand for food assistance in our area is 30 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels. With inflation hitting a 40-year high, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) ending in March 2023, local food banks need more support than ever. Statistics show that Ohio ranks 10th in the nation Ohio for food insecurity, with 1 in 6 children at risk of going hungry each day. The 2023 goal for the community campaign is to raise funds to cover 3 million meals for struggling individuals and families.

“Food is a basic need – people shouldn’t have to choose between buying groceries, paying for utilities or getting essential medications. In addition to the community campaign, this extraordinary gift from the Nordson Corporation will be used to address the pressing need for emergency food. We are so thankful to Naga and Nordson for their ongoing partnership, insight, concern and subsequent action towards solving some of the very serious needs of the community,” said Julie Chase-Morefield, president and chief operating officer of Second Harvest.

The 2023 Harvest for Hunger kickoff event will be the first gathering of its kind since before the pandemic. More than a hundred people are expected to attend, enjoying refreshments, bidding on raffle prizes, receiving campaign materials and networking with others involved in the effort.

For more information about Harvest for Hunger or how to donate to the 2023 campaign, visit SecondHarvestFoodBank.org.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com%2FNordson_Corp or www.facebook.com%2Fnordson.

About Second Harvest and Harvest for Hunger

As the area’s largest hunger-relief organization, Second Harvest grows hope in our region by creating pathways for nutritious food and visions a brighter future for all by cultivating a healthy, hunger-free community. During the annual Harvest for Hunger food and funds drives each spring, Second Harvest partner with three other regional food banks serving a total of 21 counties. Harvest for Hunger community campaigns stay local and go directly to help restock shelves for mobile pantries, hot meal programs, community pantries and shelters serving food insecure families. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio and the 2023 Harvest for Hunger Campaign, visit us at www.secondharvestfoodbank.org

