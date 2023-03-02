The Clorox Company Named Barron's Most Sustainable U.S. Company

OAKLAND, Calif., March 2, 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) has earned the top ranking on Barron's 2023 100 Most Sustainable Companies list — its second time in the top five and fifth consecutive year in the top 25 since the rankings were first released in 2018. Clorox was selected for its continued efforts around sustainability, diversity and transparency.

Clorox ranks #1 on Barron's 2023 Most Sustainable Companies list for its ESG efforts.

"Sustainability is built into the fiber of our purpose to champion people to be well and thrive every single day," said CEO Linda Rendle. "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to fully integrate environmental, social and governance performance into our daily business. While we're incredibly proud of this achievement, we still have more work ahead to continue making positive change for our teammates, communities, shareholders and planet."

Released earlier today, the list is compiled by Barron's in collaboration with Calvert Research and Management based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance by the 1,000 largest U.S. publicly traded companies by market value. Calvert analyzes how companies perform according to five key constituencies—including shareholders, employees, customers, community, and planet— and determines rankings based on more than 230 ESG performance indicators.

Clorox has made considerable progress toward its ambitious ESG goals across the areas where it can have the greatest impact: Clean World, Healthy Lives and Thriving Communities. Recent highlights include:

Clorox CEO Linda Rendle will be a featured speaker at ESG Investing at a Crossroads, a virtual event that is part of the Dow Jones Energy & Sustainability Issue Briefing series, on Thursday, March 16. The live webcast, led by Barron's journalists, will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) and can be accessed on Barron's website. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

The full list of Barron's Top Sustainable Companies of 2023 can be found here. To learn more about The Clorox Company's ESG goals and progress, visit: https://www.thecloroxcompany.com/company/ignite-strategy/about-ignite-esg/

About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Rainbow Light®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ajudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting, with commitments in three areas: Healthy Lives, Clean World and Thriving Communities. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

