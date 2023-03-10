PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Intrusion, Inc, (NASDAQ:INTZ) a leader in cyber-attack prevention solutions, including zero-days, today announced a new mobile app that is now available in the Google Play Store: Intrusion Shield Mobile.

Shield Mobile is powered by the Intrusion Global Threat Engine® to keep your device secure while browsing the web or using your favorite applications. Once enabled, Shield Mobile monitors outbound requests from your device and blocks access to known high-risk and malicious domains.

Shield Mobile sets up a local VPN on the device to filter traffic from all browsers and applications. The app protects your mobile device from over 76 million high-risk domains.

"The number of mobile apps people are using is rising. That combined with the greater overall usage of mobile platforms for both businesses and consumers is causing a dramatic increase in the surface area of vulnerability," said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. "With the introduction of Shield Mobile, we've extended our Global Threat Engine protection to individual mobile devices."

Shield Mobile is only available for Android users at this time. Click here to view the app in the play store.

About Intrusion, Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield allows businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known or unknown malicious connections from entering or exiting a network to help protect against zero-day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network elevates an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, comments about the performance of protections provided by our Intrusion Shield product and any other words that react to management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. They involve several risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the chances that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

