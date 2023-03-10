PGT Innovations Announces Executive Promotions to Support Organic Growth

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PGT+Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a leading manufacturer of premium windows, doors, and garage doors, is pleased to announce several executive promotions that support the company’s strategy to grow organically and through acquisitions.

“These leadership changes will help leverage our teams’ strengths across the entire organization while allowing us to streamline resources,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “As we’ve increased our total team to now include approximately 5,500 team members, these executive moves allow for a better span of control to manage strengths and support our growth as well as demonstrate the effectiveness of our succession planning process.”

The following changes took place effective February 27, 2023:

  • Mike Wothe, promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations, reporting to Jeff Jackson.
  • Debbie LaPinska, promoted to Chief Customer Officer with responsibilities for sales and marketing, reporting to Jeff Jackson.
  • Rachel Evans, promoted to Senior Vice President of Human Resources, reporting to Jeff Jackson.
  • Bob Keller, promoted to Senior Vice President of Research & Development, Product Innovation and Technology, reporting to Jeff Jackson.
  • Eric Kowalewski, promoted to President of Operations – Southeast Region, reporting to Mike Wothe.
  • Mark Yeandle, promoted to President of Operations – Western Region, reporting to Mike Wothe.

PGT Innovations is committed to the strategy of expanding its family of brands, transforming manufacturing operations, and growing in desirable markets and geographies. Over the last several years, PGTI has acquired Western Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, Eco Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, and Martin Door.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, PGT%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E Custom+Windows+and+Doors, WinDoor%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, Western+Window+Systems, Anlin+Windows+%26amp%3B+Doors, Eze-Breeze%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, NewSouth+Window+Solutions, Martin+Door and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco+Window+Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230302005932r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005932/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.