Korea Ginseng Corp., the World's No. 1 Ginseng Brand, selects Hollywood actress Arden Cho to be their brand ambassador

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CERRITOS, Calif., March 2, 2023

Still photos released from the upcoming "The Secret to My Health and Beauty" advertising campaign, pairing flagship K-herb brand Korea Ginseng Corp. with Arden Cho, the star of Netflix's Partner Track.

CERRITOS, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Ginseng Corp., the world's no.1 ginseng brand and K-herb brand, has teamed up with Hollywood star Arden Cho to promote its place in the U.S. market. To tease the debut of their upcoming advertising campaign, entitled "The Secret to My Health and Beauty", the company has released snapshots of Arden at work in her new position.

ArdenCho_Ads.jpg

"We believe Arden Cho's energetic and healthy image, in tandem with CheongKwanJang's rapid US market growth, create the perfect synergy," noted Korea Ginseng Corp. CEO Heung-sil Lee.

Korea Ginseng Corp., which aims to parlay its 123-year-old legacy as the world's no.1 ginseng brand into a major position as a global healthy lifestyle company, made its first splash in the U.S. market last year with Koreselect, a product line specifically tailored to the American consumer's needs. This year, the company plans to build on that launch with the introduction of HSW, five brand-new Korean red ginseng-based beverages, at New Product Expo West 2023. What's more, Korea Ginseng Corp. established an American R&D center as a key part of its bid to transform itself into a comprehensive American health brand.

Korean American actress Arden Cho began her Hollywood career in 2006 and quickly gained recognition for her stellar work in The Honor List, Teen Wolf, Chicago Med, and CSI: NY. She most recently starred in the Netflix drama Partner Track, garnering acclaim for her portrayal of a confident, young Asian lawyer trying hard to break through the glass ceiling at her male-dominated New York law firm. Cho will make even more headlines this year with her part in the much-anticipated new Netflix series, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The new "The Secret to My Health and Beauty" campaign was filmed in mid-February and will debut in mid-March. Its goal is to dramatically increase awareness of the Korea Ginseng Corp. brand throughout the U.S.

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand and herbal dietary company. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East region and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The KGC brands, inclusive of over 250 products, use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

Logo_KGC_new.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN31151&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korea-ginseng-corp-the-worlds-no-1-ginseng-brand-selects-hollywood-actress-arden-cho-to-be-their-brand-ambassador-301761731.html

SOURCE KGC (Korea Ginseng Corp.)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN31151&Transmission_Id=202303021906PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN31151&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.