NORTHAMPTON, MASS / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Following National Heart Health Month in February, TCS futurists took a look at how a digital twin of the heart can save more lives - human and animal - in the future. From boosting athletic performance to developing predictive medicine, new advances in technology will help keep hearts healthier than ever.

TCS is on the leading edge of "Digital BioTwin" research, modeling human organs digitally to find new ways for researchers and doctors to test experimental drugs and surgical techniques without risk. With heart disease the leading cause of death in the U.S., it is more important than ever to innovate techniques to keep hearts healthy.

Using information from a MRI of someone's heart, TCS can create a fully modeled human heart in cyberspace. By applying various historical and speculative data sets, doctors can see the impact of different conditions and situations such as beginning a long-term exercise program or quitting smoking. This approach to predictive medicine demonstrates the real impact of health choices to patients.

After a digital twin of a heart is created, researchers can go a step further and use 3D printing to create a physical version of a heart. This is then used to practice surgical techniques and test solutions such as new heart valves or drugs without ever touching an actual body.

As innovations for hearts continue to break new ground, more people will be able to live longer, healthier lives.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tata-consultancy-services-tcs

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/741786/TCS-Infographic-The-Future-of-Heart-Health



