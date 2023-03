PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results conference call on March 14, 2023, at 4:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 888-506-0062 and 973-528-0011 for international participants and reference participant access code 708813. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM EST and reference the Crexendo earnings call and access code 708813. A replay of the call will be available until March 21, 2023, by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 47743.

About Crexendo ®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over three million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a ``safe harbor'' for such forward-looking statements. The words, ``believe,'' ``expect,'' ``anticipate,'' ``estimate,'' ``will'' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

[email protected]

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

