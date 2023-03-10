CSX Joins FRA Close Call Reporting System

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that it is joining the Federal Railroad Administration’s Confidential Close Call reporting System (C3Rs), as part of its commitment to working together to keep its employees and communities safe.

“CSX is fully committed to a positive employee experience, and that includes ensuring every employee feels safe in our work environment,” said Joe Hinrichs, CSX president and chief executive officer. “Like every aspect of our ONE CSX culture, our focus on safe behaviors must be shared by all employees. Across our entire network, we are continually delivering coaching to ensure we are protecting ourselves, our teammates and our neighbors; complying with laws and regulations; and speaking up about safety concerns. The safety of our employees and the communities we serve will always be our top priority.”

The FRA’s Confidential Close Call Reporting System will supplement CSX’s already robust employee safety reporting programs. The company has multiple initiatives in place through which employees can anonymously report safety concerns or potentially unsafe conditions, without fear of reprisal. The programs offer various options for submitting information to make it convenient for employees – including email, voicemail and webforms.

CSX acts promptly to address the information submitted through its existing employee safety reporting programs. Changes are made where applicable, and details of incidents that could have resulted in life-changing events are often leveraged by the company to implement modifications to training or the work environment.

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

