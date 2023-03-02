GLN International Attracts Investment to Lead the Global QR Payment/Withdrawal Market

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, March 2, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GLN International, a global QR payment/withdrawal platform, announced the successful completion of a strategic investment from four domestic and international institutions. The investment was made by Korea's KB Digital Platform Fund, Taiwan's Taishin International Bank, Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Korea's Kakaopay.

image_1.jpg

The investment could be made at the estimated value of 110 billion KRW(83.7 million USD) based on the investors' recognition that GLN's business model and potential to be successful, despite the current economic downturn. The company plans to use the investment to further strengthen its leading position in the global QR payment/withdrawal platform market by speeding up the strategic alliance between global banks, payment networks and distributors.

GLN was spun off from Hana Bank in July 2021 and has been forming partnerships with domestic and foreign financial institutions since then. The company currently provides QR payment/withdrawal and tuition payment services in global areas such as Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Laos, and Guam.

The inquiries about potential alliance and investment opportunities with multiple global financial institutions and digital platforms are continuing, which may expand the service coverage and improve the service quality.

Customers can use the GLN service through Hana Bank's Hana 1Q app and Hana Card's Hana Money app, and Toss app, allowing users to easily and safely make payments and withdrawals simply by scanning a QR code.

Han Jun-seong, CEO of GLN International, said, "In order to expand the global QR financial ecosystem, the participation of domestic and foreign super app operators should be the key," and "through the formation of this alliance, GLN plans to amplify the global QR payment/withdrawal coverage and plays a role in leading various areas of related business.

favicon.png?sn=CN31227&sd=2023-03-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gln-international-attracts-investment-to-lead-the-global-qr-paymentwithdrawal-market-301761834.html

SOURCE GLN International

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN31227&Transmission_Id=202303022346PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN31227&DateId=20230302
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.