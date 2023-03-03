Matthew Shaulis appointed Chief Commercial Officer and US President of Hansa Biopharma

LUND, Sweden, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, "Hansa" (NASDAQ Stockholm: HNSA), a pioneer in enzyme technology for rare immunological conditions, announced today that Matthew Shaulis will join the company effective 16 March as Chief Commercial Officer and President of the U.S. affiliate, Hansa Biopharma, Inc. He will report to President and CEO Søren Tulstrup and join the Executive Committee.

Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO, Hansa Biopharma said, "Hansa is fast evolving into a full-fledged, integrated global commercial stage biotechnology company and now is the right time to further strengthen our commercial and in-market leadership as we continue to build a high-performing commercial function and create a U.S.-focused organization that will help deliver our goal of bringing imlifidase to the U.S. We are excited to welcome Matthew to Hansa and this underscores our commitment to bringing on board high caliber talent. I would like to thank and congratulate Henk Doude van Troostwijk, who is moving into a new role as Vice President, Commercial Excellence, for his many contributions."

With over 20 years of US and international experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Matthew Shaulis joins Hansa Biopharma from Pfizer where he has held several senior executive roles, including President, Inflammation and Immunology for the International Developed Markets, President, North America Oncology, and, most recently, Senior Vice President responsible for the company's global commercial and medical go-to-market model transformation. Prior to Pfizer, Matthew held roles of increasing responsibility in global strategic marketing and sales leadership, strategic customer group management and licensing and acquisition as well as in product and indication launches across multiple disease areas at Teva, Cephalon, Johnson & Johnson, and Schering-Plough.

Matthew Shaulis, said: "I could not be more excited to join Hansa Biopharma - with a fantastic antibody-cleaving enzyme technology platform, high caliber talent and an opportunity to help people with rare immunological diseases who have few to no treatment options, this is a company that is poised to do great things. I'm looking forward to partnering across the enterprise to build out the U.S. organization and advance the global commercial priorities."

