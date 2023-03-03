PR Newswire

- Glacier One T30 Gen 2 AIOs Provide the Ultimate in Silent Cooling with Extreme CPU Overclocking Capability

AALBORG, Denmark, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, today announced that OEM Partner Phanteks is introducing its second generation of Glacier One T30 CPU Coolers featuring Asetek's bold new advancements in liquid cooling. The new Phanteks AIOs provide extreme overclocking capability and virtually silent operation for PC enthusiasts, gamers and content generators.

The Phanteks Glacier One T30 Gen 2 coolers are available in 240mm or 360mm radiator sizes for a variety of form factors and cooling requirements, and are bolstered by Phanteks' T30 fans to deliver high-velocity airflow and exceptional cooling. Compatible with all common Intel and AMD sockets, the coolers include an infinity mirror pump cap with a tempered glass window, anodized aluminum covers, and integrated D-RGB lighting.

Designed from the ground up and optimized for AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and 5000 Series processors as well as Intel 13th and 12th Gen processors, Asetek's latest liquid cooling technology includes a plethora of innovations that deliver up to 2°C/100W improvement over its industry-leading 7th generation of liquid cooling technology.

By focusing on how the individual components that constitute an all-in-one liquid cooler interact with each other and how collectively they affect performance, Asetek's most advance technology to date includes:

A new performance-engineered pump featuring a 3-phase motor for higher flow and quieter operation

Larger diameter rubber tubes, larger HEX tubes and tanks, as well as wider and smoother flow paths in the pump to reduce flow impedance

A newly designed square cold plate optimized for the latest AMD and Intel processors

Optimized HEX designs that increase overall surface area and, at the same time, reduce air flow impedance

Optional Autonomous Speed Control that allows the pump to auto-adjust its speed based on liquid temperature thereby enabling the pump to balance thermal and acoustic performance

Under-the-hood system enhancements resulting in even quieter operation versus previous generations

"When we decided to expand our portfolio of premium CPU coolers, we looked to Asetek with its revolutionary new liquid cooling technology, allied with extreme reliability and quality," said Boon T. Khor, Lead Designer at Phanteks. "Our goal with the second generation of Glacier One T30 AIOs is to provide gamers and enthusiasts best in industry thermal and acoustic performance, intuitive installation, and 3D D-RGB effects."

"We were thrilled when Phanteks came to us looking to develop the Glacier One T30 Gen 2 AIOs using our most advanced liquid cooling technology to date," said John Hamill, Chief Operating Officer at Asetek. "By further optimizing the thermal and acoustic performance of our technology, we've been able to attain multi-generational gains. Gamers looking for the ultimate in gameplay experiences and PC enthusiasts seeking extreme overclocking are sure to be impressed with Phanteks Glacier One T30 Gen 2 AIOs."

To learn more, visit the Phanteks Glacier One T30 Gen 2 Series web page here https://phanteks.com/Glacier-One-T30-v2.html. For more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About Phanteks

Phanteks strives to develop top quality and superior products. We continuously pursue excellence in developing new products to bring satisfaction to PC enthusiasts and computer users.

Phanteks.com

About Asetek

A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK.OL) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands, going public in 2013. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions with the introduction of its line of products for next-level immersive sim racing gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan, and the United States.

www.asetek.com

