Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

2 minutes ago
Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), announced today that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains Stratasys’ audited annual financial statements for 2022, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov, as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.stratasys.com%2Ffinancial-information. The Company will deliver a hard copy of its 2022 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to Yonah Lloyd, Chief Communications Officer and Vice President - Investor Relations, at [email protected].

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys+blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

