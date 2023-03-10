VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / BCM Resources Corp. (TSXV:B) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergei Diakov as CEO in addition to his present role as President. Joining the Board of Directors is Harry Yanowitz a well established corporate finance expert.

Mr. Yanowitz is Managing Director of Crosby Brown Advisors, a private Philadelphia based investment firm which invests in, helps underwrite and provides C-suite operating services to sponsor-led private equity-controlled businesses. Harry has extensive experience in the service, retail, manufacturing and technology sectors. Previously, he served as CFO of Pep Boys Inc. (a $2B NYSE Auto repair and parts business), President and CFO of Chapters Inc. (a $700MM TSE book retail and online business) and was a consultant at Bain & Co (a global strategy consultancy). Harry studied finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is currently a Director of Telecon Inc and Federal Diversified Properties LLC.

Sergei Diakov, President of BCM said, "We are pleased to welcome Harry to the Board of BCM Resources Corp. His experience with financing and operating publicly traded entities and his overall business judgement is a strong addition to our growing exploration program at the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au Discovery. We are also pleased that Dale McClanaghan will shift to the role of CFO and remains a Director."

BCM announces the grant of 3,500,000 incentive options to directors and officers at an exercise price of $0.18 per share for a period of 5 years from March 3, 2028.

About BCM Resources

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase 1 discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at [email protected]. BCM has 60,011,203 shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol B.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Sergei Diakov"

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations,

Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 222

[email protected]

www.bcmresources.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these work programs. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or projected. BCM Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors, should change this news release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States and securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or exemption from registration.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: BCM Resources Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/741807/BCM-Appoints-Dr-Sergei-Diakov-as-CEO-and-Welcomes-Harry-Yanowitz-to-the-Board





CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership