NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark was named to the Clean200™, a list of the top 200 publicly traded companies worldwide that are leading the way among their global peers to a clean energy present and future. The Clean200 list, developed by As You Sow and Corporate Knights, ranks companies by their ‘clean revenues' in U.S. dollars and recognizes those that are putting sustainability at the heart of their products, services and investments.

"At Kimberly-Clark, we are passionate about providing Better Care for a Better World. Exploring and scaling efficient technologies, delivering innovative solutions, and building collaborative partnerships that serve our consumers' essential needs is core to who we are as a company," said Lisa Morden, Vice President of Safety, Sustainability & Occupational Health at Kimberly-Clark. "We are putting these capabilities to work to reduce our environmental footprint and safeguard the natural systems that we all rely on."

Kimberly-Clark is proud to earn a spot on the 2023 Clean200 list and represents one of six consumer goods companies recognized. This recent ranking reflects the hard work of the company's teams around the globe as they deliver Kimberly-Clark's purpose of Better Care for a Better World.

In addition to this recent recognition, Kimberly-Clark was named one of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in 2023 and was named to the 2022 Climate Leadership Hall of Fame.

