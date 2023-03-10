Kimberly-Clark Named to 2023 Clean200(TM) List by As You Sow and Corporate Knights

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark was named to the Clean200™, a list of the top 200 publicly traded companies worldwide that are leading the way among their global peers to a clean energy present and future. The Clean200 list, developed by As You Sow and Corporate Knights, ranks companies by their ‘clean revenues' in U.S. dollars and recognizes those that are putting sustainability at the heart of their products, services and investments.

"At Kimberly-Clark, we are passionate about providing Better Care for a Better World. Exploring and scaling efficient technologies, delivering innovative solutions, and building collaborative partnerships that serve our consumers' essential needs is core to who we are as a company," said Lisa Morden, Vice President of Safety, Sustainability & Occupational Health at Kimberly-Clark. "We are putting these capabilities to work to reduce our environmental footprint and safeguard the natural systems that we all rely on."

Kimberly-Clark is proud to earn a spot on the 2023 Clean200 list and represents one of six consumer goods companies recognized. This recent ranking reflects the hard work of the company's teams around the globe as they deliver Kimberly-Clark's purpose of Better Care for a Better World.

In addition to this recent recognition, Kimberly-Clark was named one of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in 2023 and was named to the 2022 Climate Leadership Hall of Fame.

View the complete 2023 Clean200 list here.

429217ca-ce8e-49a0-831a-a354f60cc507.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741857/Kimberly-Clark-Named-to-2023-Clean200TM-List-by-As-You-Sow-and-Corporate-Knights

img.ashx?id=741857

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.