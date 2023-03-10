Company continues expansion into vehicle class, count, and speed data

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or "the Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Florida Department of Transportation ("FDOT") to provide portable data services for the agency's roadway network in District 3 and the City of Tallahassee. Rekor will collect and report vehicle classification data, including count and spot speed information, data that the Federal Highway Administration requires. The multi-year contract is valued at over $1.8 million.

"We are excited to expand our operations in Florida and to partner with the Florida Department of Transportation again," said Michael Dunbar, Chief Revenue Officer of Rekor Systems. "Over the course of this contract, our advanced technology and expertise in non-intrusive roadway data collection will allow us to provide accurate, timely, and comprehensive data that will be instrumental in improving the safety and efficiency of Florida's transportation infrastructure."

Rekor will deploy non-roadway intrusive cameras and sensors at locations throughout Tallahassee and FDOT District 3, which covers eighteen counties in the panhandle region of Florida. The data collected will be used by the FDOT to make informed decisions on roadway improvements, report mandatory data to the Federal Highway Administration, and assist other initiatives aimed at enhancing safety and reducing congestion.

"This contract is a testament to Rekor's expansion into vehicle class, count, and speed data collection," Dunbar said. "Our advanced technology and commitment to providing exceptional service make us the ideal partner for government agencies and transportation organizations across the country."

Rekor Systems provides AI-driven roadway data collection and analysis solutions. The Company's innovative technology is used by government agencies, transportation organizations, and private companies around the world to improve transportation efficiency and safety.

