2seventy+bio%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TSVT) announced today that members of the management team will present at the 43rd Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA on March 7, 2023 at 10:30am ET.

A live webcast will be available via the Investors and Media section of 2seventy bio’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.2seventybio.com%2F. A replay will be archived on 2seventy bio’s site for 30 days following the event.

About 2seventy bio

Our name, 2seventy bio, reflects why we do what we do - TIME. Cancer rips time away, and our goal is to work at the maximum speed of translating human thought into action – 270 miles per hour – to give the people we serve more time. We are building the leading immuno-oncology cell therapy company, focused on discovering and developing new therapies that truly disrupt the cancer treatment landscape.

With a deep understanding of the human body’s immune response to tumor cells and how to translate cell therapies into practice, we’re applying this knowledge to deliver next generation cellular therapies that focus on a broad range of hematologic malignancies, including the first FDA-approved CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma, as well as solid tumors. Our research and development is focused on delivering therapies that are designed with the goal to “think” smarter and faster than the disease. Importantly, we remain focused on accomplishing these goals by staying genuine and authentic to our “why” and keeping our people and culture top of mind every day.

For more information, visit www.2seventybio.com.

2seventy bio is a trademark of 2seventy bio, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005100/en/

