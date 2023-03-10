TILT Holdings Announces March Conference Schedule

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CEO Gary Santo Speaks at Acclaimed SXSW, SVP Amy Larson Participates at CannaReg

PHOENIX, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will participate in two conferences in the coming weeks:

  • SXSW, March 11, 2023: For the first time, TILT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gary Santo will participate in SXSW. Select brand partners including Highsman founder Ricky Williams, Black Buddha Cannabis CEO Roz McCarthy, and Little Beach Harvest Managing Director Chenae Bullock will join him in a panel discussion—“No More Silos: Advancing Cannabis Social Equity”—from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT. The panel will explore how marrying the silos of profit drivers and equity with smart business can address the barriers to entry for BIPOC entrepreneurs, bringing about real advancements in equity while driving profits, mobilizing conscious-driven consumers, and creating an equal and fair industry for all.

  • CannaReg: Cannabis Regulation Summit, March 21-22, 2023: TILT Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications Amy Larson will moderate a session titled “Industry Overview and Future Market Outlook” with former MJBiz CEO Chris Walsh on March 21st from 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET and participate in a panel titled “Enhancing the Consumer Experience Through Product and Packaging” on March 22nd from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET.

About TILT
TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 39 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com.

Company Contact:
Lynn Ricci, VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
TILT Holdings Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
[email protected]
720.330.2829

Media Contact:
Leland Radovanovic
Trailblaze
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc4MDc0OCM1NDQxMTYwIzIxODA0MDc=
Tilt-Holdings.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.