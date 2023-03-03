Luxair to Grow Single-Aisle Fleet with Boeing 737 Jets

- Flagship of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg extends 737 fleet by leasing two and purchasing two additional 737-8 jets

- 737-8s will give Luxair added flexibility, while reducing fuel use, emissions and noise

SEATTLE, March 3, 2023

SEATTLE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxair and Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced that the Luxembourgian airline has chosen the fuel-efficient 737-8 to expand its single-aisle fleet with an agreement to acquire four jets.

Luxair will initially lease two 737-8s that are due for delivery for the summer, ensuring the airline provides its customers with increased capacity and connectivity to more destinations for the busy summer travel season. It has additionally placed a direct order for two 737-8s.

"Today is a good day for Luxair, our staff and our esteemed clients. Luxair took a large step into the direction of securing its role as the quality airline of Luxembourg and the Greater Region," said Gilles Feith, Luxair CEO. "I want to thank our Board of Directors for this act of trust, our staff members who helped us in the last years, all our valued customers and Cargolux. Today marks just the beginning of the journey of securing the long-term future of Luxair. Much more is yet to come."

The 737-8 will provide flexibility across Luxair's network while reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 20% and on average, each airplane will save up to eight million pounds of CO2 emissions annually compared to those airplanes it replaces.

"With the selection of the 737-8, Luxair is building a more sustainable operation, significantly lowering CO2 emissions while offering the latest airplane technology to its passengers," said Ricardo Cavero, vice president, Europe & Israel Sales and Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Reducing noise from takeoffs and landings is a key aspect of environmental performance, especially for communities near airports. The 737-8 is a quieter airplane that helps create a 50% smaller noise footprint than the airplanes it replaces."

The 737-8, seating 162 to 210 passengers depending on configuration and with a range of 3,500 nautical miles, is the market's most versatile single-aisle airplane, capable of operating profitably on short- and medium-haul routes.

Luxair operates a fleet of 19 airplanes, including eight Next-Generation 737s.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxair-to-grow-single-aisle-fleet-with-boeing-737-jets-301762028.html

SOURCE Boeing

