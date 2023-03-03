Michael Jordan's 1983 Team USA Pan Am Game Worn Sneakers are coming to auction

MESA, Ariz., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports fans and collectors will soon have a unique opportunity to own a piece of basketball history when Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers from the 1983 Pan American Games go up for auction at Infinite Auctions.

"We are thrilled to offer these game-worn sneakers from Michael Jordan's first gold medal to the public," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions. "These sneakers are a significant piece of basketball history. We encourage all MJ fans to register for the auction and bid on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

These iconic pre-Nike Jordan sneakers were originally owned by the 1983 Team USA graduate assistant men's basketball coach, who sold them after nearly 40 years of ownership.

The 1983 Pan American games marked Jordan's debut on the international stage, and he left a lasting impression with his dominant performances. The U.S. basketball team embarked on an undefeated golden journey in Caracas, winning game after game against the toughest competition from the Americas. Michael Jordan, led the team in scoring with a remarkable 17.3 points per game and secured his first international gold medal in the process.

These size 12.5 Team USA colorway Converse sneakers are the earliest career photo-matched sneakers to surface from Jordan's career. The sneakers are photo matched and could sell for as much as $500,000.

Sports memorabilia enthusiasts and basketball fans will have a chance to bid on these unique and historic sneakers at the online-only auction, which begins on Sunday, March 26t at noon EST and ends on Sunday, April 9th, at 9pm EST at Infinite Auctions.

