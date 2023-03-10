Phoenix+Motor+Inc. (the “Company” or “Phoenix”) (Nasdaq: PEV), a leader in manufacturing of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, today announced the company is now a qualified manufacturer for the commercial+clean+vehicle+credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Phoenix Motorcars’ all-electric commercial vehicle models weighing greater than 14,000 pounds gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) are eligible for up to $40,000 in tax credits. Tax credits for vehicles weighing less than 14,000 pounds GVWR are available up to $7,500.

On Jan. 1, 2023, the commercial clean vehicle credit became available to businesses and tax-exempt organizations for the purchase of new electric vehicles to incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles and support domestic production. Currently, there is no limit on the number of tax credits a business can claim.

“We are proud to be able to provide clean, safe and environment friendly transportation for those seeking purpose built, all electric vehicles including trucks, buses and cargo vans," Dr. Lance Zhou, CEO of Phoenix Motorcars said. “Supported by the Commercial Clean Vehicle Credit, ownership of an all-electric commercial vehicle will be more affordable.”

Phoenix Motor’s medium duty vehicles provide reliability and efficiency, while helping address climate change. Phoenix Motor vehicles available for tax credit include: Phoenix+Shuttle+Buses%2C+Phoenix+Trucks+and+Phoenix+School+Buses. For more information on Phoenix’s vehicle and product offerings visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com%2Fproducts. To learn more about Phoenix’s affordable financing visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com%2Fsolutions%2Ffinancing-leasing.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor Inc., a pioneer in the electric vehicle (“EV”) industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty EVs and sells electric forklifts and electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets. Phoenix markets its commercial, medium duty EVs (shuttle buses, school buses, municipal transit vehicles and delivery trucks, among others) under its “Phoenix Motorcars” brand. Phoenix intends to bring “EdisonFuture” to market by 2025, which is its light-duty EV truck offering for the recreational and commercial market. For more information, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

