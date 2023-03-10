ToughBuilt Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 15, 2023

5 minutes ago
LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") ( TBLT; TBLTW), today reports that it will hold an earnings call to discuss the Company’s 2022 fourth quarter and year-end financial and operating results on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 5:00pm ET.

Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer, and Martin Galstyan, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call to review the Company’s financial and operating results.

To attend the conference call, please dial one of the teleconference numbers below or follow the live audio webcast here. Attendees are encouraged to dial in to the conference call at least five minutes prior to the start time.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-877-407-9716
INTERNATIONAL: 1-201-493-6779

To listen to a replay of the conference call, please dial one of the teleconference numbers below. The replay will also be available through the audio webcast link.

REPLAY U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921

REPLAY INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671

REPLAY PIN: 13736816

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
David Hanover
[email protected]


