AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( AWH), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30pm Eastern Time. Details for the call are below:



Conference Call & Webcast Details Date: Wednesday, March 22 Time: 4:30pm ET Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018 International: 1-201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13736207 Webcast: Click HERE

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery. EndoCheck™, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

