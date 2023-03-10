LONDON, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumiraDx Limited ( LMDX) (the “Company”) today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Dorian LeBlanc, will be presenting at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 at 4:35pm ET. Webcast link below.



https://wsw.com/webcast/rj127/lmdx/1610638

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited ( LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Its actively controlled microfluidic technology provides fast, high performance and accessible diagnostic solutions wherever the patient is for nearly any testing scenario, creating unique testing options at the point of need.

The Company offers a broad menu of lab comparable tests on a single portable Platform, with more than 30 assays on the market and in the pipeline, covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders. The Company also supports high-complexity laboratory testing in an accessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratory operations.

Founded in 2014 and based in the UK, LumiraDx's diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed globally by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to help screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. More information on LumiraDx is available at www.lumiradx.com.