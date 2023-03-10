Ondine Biomedical's Nasal Photodisinfection Reduces Hospital Length of Stay, Readmissions and Antibiotic Use in Substantial Study at Major Ottawa Hospital

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

One of Canada’s top research hospitals, The Ottawa Hospital, has presented results from its 2022 quality improvement study into patient outcomes after spinal surgery when using nasal photodisinfection for the prevention of surgical site infections (‘SSIs’). The study results were presented for the first time at the 2023 Annual Scientific Conference of the Canadian Spine Society in Quebec on Thursday 2 March, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005247/en/

FC-Step2-illumination_NG_eyes_open_%28DSP1666v4_CC_10x15%29.jpg

Ondine Biomedical’s Nasal Photodisinfection Reduces Hospital Length of Stay, Readmissions and Antibiotic Use in Substantial Study at Major Ottawa Hospital (Photo: Business Wire)

The podium presentation showed that spine surgery patients treated with Ondine Biomedical’s Steriwave™ nasal photodisinfection had a 48% shorter mean length of stay in hospital compared with those not treated (LOS: 5.58 days vs. 10.67, P<0.001), and significantly fewer treated patients required antibiotics at 72hrs – 30 days post-surgery compared those not treated (12.8% vs. 23.1%, P<0.001). Additionally, there was 51% reduction in the rate of readmissions (3.4% vs. 7%, P<0.001) and 33% reduction in the rate of return to the emergency department (6.9% vs. 10.3%, P=0.005) in the intervention period compared to the pre-intervention period.

The Ottawa Hospital is a leading Canadian academic health sciences centre caring for 1.2 million patients across Eastern Ontario. It was awarded an innovation award from the Ontario Surgical Quality Improvement Network in January 2023 for the Steriwave study, which commenced in January 2022. Steriwave nasal photodisinfection was developed by Canadian life sciences company, Ondine Biomedical.

Read+more.

**ENDS**

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is a Canadian company innovating in the field of photodisinfection therapies. Ondine has a pipeline of investigational products, based on its proprietary photodisinfection platform, in various stages of development. Products beyond nasal photodisinfection include therapies for a variety of medical indications such as chronic sinusitis, ventilator-associated pneumonia, burns, and other indications.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230303005247r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005247/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.