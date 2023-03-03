Lightspeed Announces Planned Departure of Chief Operating Officer Brandon Nussey

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTRÉAL, March 3, 2023

Nussey will stay until May to ensure an orderly transition

MONTRÉAL, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences, today announced that Brandon Nussey, Chief Operating Officer, will be stepping down from his position. Brandon Nussey will stay at Lightspeed until May to ensure a smooth transition, after which his responsibilities will be distributed among other executives.

Lightspeed_Commerce_Inc__Lightspeed_Announces_Planned_Departure.jpg

"On behalf of Lightspeed, I would like to thank Brandon for his outstanding leadership, selfless partnership and financial and operational stewardship. Brandon helped lay the solid foundation that supports the Company's continued innovation, global presence and profitable growth," said JP Chauvet, Lightspeed's Chief Executive Officer. "Brandon brought invaluable strategic insight and expertise to our business during his tenure with Lightspeed, including steering Lightspeed through its Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange IPOs and scaling its financial services offerings across the globe. We wish him much success in his future endeavors, and are grateful for his partnership in ensuring a smooth and orderly transition."

"I am proud of our achievements since I joined Lightspeed five years ago," said Nussey. "It has been an honor to work with JP, Asha, Dax and the Lightspeed leadership team and so many exceptionally talented individuals as we grew Lightspeed into the leader it is today. I leave knowing that Lightspeed is in good hands and well positioned for the future."

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit:lightspeedhq.com

On social media:LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=MO31193&sd=2023-03-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightspeed-announces-planned-departure-of-chief-operating-officer-brandon-nussey-301761946.html

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO31193&Transmission_Id=202303030830PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO31193&DateId=20230303
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.