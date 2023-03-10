Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Allied Esports International, and the YES Network today announced the launch of the original content series, WANNABE, on the Emmy Award-winning YES App. Season 1, a total of 30 episodes of this exciting series, is now available on the YES App.

WANNABE, which is originated and produced by Allied Esports International, explores the journeys of professional gamers and professional athletes who have appeared on the YES Network, all of whom have a strong passion for esports and competitive gaming, and the common themes between their different careers. Each episode delves into the early dreams of these individuals and traces their paths to success. WANNABE will be available on the YES App and promoted through the YES Network.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the YES Network and the release of our new original series, WANNABE, which we know will resonate with esports and sports fans alike," said Robert Proctor, CEO of Allied Esports International. Mr. Proctor continued, "WANNABE Season 1's release marks the beginning of our multi-year, multi-episode content partnership with the YES Network. This series further supports Allied Esports International's continued commitment to creating top-tier content for gaming, sports, and entertainment fans."

"This partnership is a great step forward as we continue to expand and monetize our Multiplatform Content offerings," said Yinghua Chen, CEO of Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Ms. Chen continued, "The YES Network, the most-watched regional sports network in the country for 18 of the past 20 years, reaches millions of viewers, many of whom are part of our target demographic. With premium content offerings like WANNABE and partnerships like this, we are confident in moving our content strategy forward and providing unique experiences to gamers through the Allied Gaming & Entertainment ecosystem."

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company focused on providing a growing audience of gamers with unique experiences through renowned assets, products, and services. For more information, visit alliedesports.gg.

Allied Esports International owns and operates HyperX Arena Las Vegas, the world’s most recognized esports facility, and Allied Esports Trucks. The company offers a variety of esports and gaming-related content, including world class tournaments, live and virtual events, and original programming to continuously foster an engaged gaming community.

About YES Network

The YES Network, the most-watched regional sports network in the country for 18 of the last 20 years, owns the exclusive regional TV rights of the 27-time World Champion New York Yankees, the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty. YES, which has earned 141 Emmy Awards since its 2002 launch, also televises original biography, interview and magazine programs, college sports and Manchester City and AC Milan soccer. YES made the list of Forbes’ top 10 most valuable sports business brands in the world for nine straight years.

