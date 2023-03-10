SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies for 2023.

This year’s list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

“When founding SOPHiA GENETICS, our goal was to create a tech company whose impact would significantly improve patients’ care,” said Jurgi Camblong, CEO and Co-Founder of SOPHiA GENETICS. “Our clients see the value of our collaborative, decentralized platform that breaks down data silos to provide equal access to knowledge and capabilities for the advancement of data driven medicine across the globe.”

Founded in 2011, SOPHiA GENETICS set out to create a world where every clinician has a multidimensional understanding of diseases by integrating data and sharing insights for the benefit of patients across the globe. What began as a research tool for hospitals and research labs, has since evolved into the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform of today – a collaborative community of thousands of healthcare specialists. Since launch, the platform has grown exponentially, increasing analysis volume at a compound annual growth rate of over 50% since 2016. SOPHiA GENETICS has analyzed more than 1.2 million genomic profiles to date.

Powered by AI and machine learning, the cloud-based SOPHiA DDM™ Platform was designed to scale, enabling the company to compute more data, support additional data modalities, expand to new geographies, and deploy new applications including added capabilities to longitudinally follow patient’s data while being treated for cancer. Since its inception in genomics, the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform has evolved to include the analysis of clinical, biological, genomic, and radiomic data to support the numerous ongoing multimodal studies supported by SOPHiA GENETICS. The company partners with leading global brands in research and medicine.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies. This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

