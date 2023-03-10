Upbound Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Upbound") (NASDAQ: UPBD), a leading provider of technology driven and flexible leasing solutions for consumers through its operating brands including Rent-A-Center® and Acima®, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in the following investment conferences in March 2023:

Monday, March 6 th – the Raymond James 44 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes, Florida. The Company will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 meetings.

– the Raymond James 44 Annual Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes, Florida. The Company will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 meetings. Tuesday, March 7 th – the 2023 J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Florida. The Company will participate in 1x1 meetings.

– the 2023 J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Florida. The Company will participate in 1x1 meetings. Tuesday, March 14 th – the 4 th Annual Loop Capital Markets Investor Conference at The Lotte Palace NYC in New York City. The Company will participate in 1x1 meetings.

– the 4 Annual Loop Capital Markets Investor Conference at The Lotte Palace NYC in New York City. The Company will participate in 1x1 meetings. Wednesday, March 15th – the 2023 Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology at the 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami, FL. The Company will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 meetings.

Links to webcasts of fireside chat presentations can be found on the Investors tab on the Company’s website https%3A%2F%2Fupbound.com.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omni-channel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company branded retail units across the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

