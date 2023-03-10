Sixty percent of hearing problems can be diagnosed effectively and promptly in the primary care setting. This was revealed by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the occasion of World Hearing Day 2023. The theme of this year’s edition is the accessibility of hearing care for all, building on a greater awareness of the diagnosis and treatment of hearing disorders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005296/en/

World Hearing Day 2023: Amplifon Supports the World Health Organization’s Commitment to Early Diagnosis by Promoting Free Screening Tests (Photo: Business Wire)

To support the World Health Organization’s commitment, Amplifon Americas, made up of more than 1,200 employees in the U.S. dedicated to serving the diverse needs of its customers through two unique and independent brands: Miracle-Ear, with more than 1,500 locations nationwide, and Amplifon Hearing Health Care, with more than 6,000 clinics across the country, is promoting an awareness campaign, offering free hearing tests in all its Miracle-Ear stores.

Currently, more than 1.5 billion people worldwide suffer from hearing loss, and according to forecasts, this number could rise to 2.5 billion by 2050. Numerous studies have also shown a connection between hearing loss and the risk of developing dementia in later life.

In the U.S., recent research from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found that “older adults with greater severity of hearing loss were more likely to have dementia, but the likelihood of dementia was lower among hearing aid users compared to non-users.” Globally, recent research by Alzheimer's Research UK suggests having your first hearing tests between the ages of 30 and 40, using hearing aids if you have hearing loss, and protecting your hearing from noise pollution.

“Hearing health can sometimes be forgotten, ignored, or become an afterthought for many people, but taking proper care of your hearing is just as important as maintaining all other aspects of your physical health,” says Tom Tedeschi, Chief Audiology Officer at Amplifon Americas. “Hearing care professionals are a critical first step in addressing your hearing health concerns, and the earlier you have those issues diagnosed and treated, the better.”

As part of its Listening Ahead Sustainability Plan, Amplifon is committed to increasing awareness and accessibility of hearing care by offering free hearing tests, thereby generating user savings of more than €200 million globally in 2023.

As part of its activities to raise awareness among young people through the Listen Responsibly initiative, on World Hearing Day, Amplifon launched a global channel on TikTok to explain in a simple way the importance of hearing prevention at every age, and in the Americas, Amplifon is generating greater public awareness about the issue through targeted consumer and provider messaging. In addition, through the Miracle-Ear Foundation, the organization continues to provide the Gift Of Sound to those in need. Since 1990, the Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 34,000 hearing aids to more than 18,000 children and adults nationwide, who could otherwise not afford them.

Amplifon

Amplifon is the world's leading group in hearing care services and solutions. Its goal is to enable people with hearing loss to rediscover all the excitement of sounds, offering innovative and personalized products and services to ensure the best solution for each customer. Founded in Milan in 1950, Amplifon is present today in 25 countries around the world with more than 9,300 specialized centres and 19,400 employees and collaborators. It is listed on the stock exchange (Euronext Milan) and has annual sales of more than 2 billion euros. For more information: https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.amplifon.com.

Amplifon Americas

Amplifon Americas, a division of Amplifon Group, is a leading provider of hearing health care solutions in the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, Amplifon Americas is made up of more than 1,200 employees dedicated to serving the diverse needs of its customers through several unique and independent brands: Miracle-Ear, with more than 1,500 locations nationwide, Amplifon Hearing Health Care, with more than 6,000 clinics across the country, and Amplifon Canada, with more than 70 locations. Together, its mission is to empower people with hearing loss to rediscover all the emotions of sound. Amplifon Americas strives to improve lives, relationships, and communities through a powerful combination of leading-edge technology and high-quality care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005296/en/