Cleveland-Cliffs Applauds Unanimous U.S. International Trade Commission Affirmative Preliminary Vote in Tin Mill Products Trade Case

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today applauded the U.S. International Trade Commission’s unanimous affirmative preliminary determination on all countries in response to antidumping and countervailing duty petitions on tin and chromium coated sheet steel products (“tin mill products”) filed by Cleveland-Cliffs and the United Steelworkers (“USW”). This affirmative preliminary determination relates to petitions seeking antidumping duties on U.S. imports of tin mill products from Canada, China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, and the United Kingdom. The petitions also seek the imposition of countervailing duties on U.S. imports of tin mill products from China.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Today’s affirmative vote by the U.S. International Trade Commission signals real progress on our joint effort with the USW to remedy surging imports of dumped and subsidized tin mill products in the U.S. market. Cleveland-Cliffs is committed to this antidumping and countervailing duty action and we are optimistic that we will see continued progress in this case before both the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission. Today’s vote should give pause to those facilitating the import of dumped and subsidized tin mill products from the countries at issue in this case.”

The eight countries covered by the antidumping petitions and their respective alleged margins are as follows:

Country

Dumping Margins

Canada

79.59%

China

122.52%

Germany

70.15%

Netherlands

125.10 - 296.04%

South Korea

13.28 – 110.5%

Taiwan

46.76 - 59.61%

Turkey

87.73 - 97.21%

United Kingdom

111.92%

Census data indicates that the United States imported over 1.42 million short tons of tin mill products from the eight subject countries in 2022, an increase of 37.7 percent since 2019.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230303005259r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005259/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.