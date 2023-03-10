HireQuest, Inc. to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 16, 2023

GOOSE CREEK, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), a national franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing services, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Date:

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number:

888-506-0062

International dial-in number:

973-528-0011

Entry code:

954338

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/47796 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest's website at https://hirequest.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 30, 2023.

Toll-free replay number:

877-481-4010

International replay number:

919-882-2331

Replay passcode:

47796

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor of direct dispatch, executive search, and commercial staffing solutions for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, MRI, and Northbound Executive Search franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 400 franchisee-owned offices across the United States, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 81,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, financial services, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

Company Contact:

HireQuest, Inc.
David Hartley, Vice President of Corporate Development
(800) 835-6755
Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
(203) 972-9200
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: HireQuest Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741859/HireQuest-Inc-to-Hold-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-2022-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-Thursday-March-16-2023

