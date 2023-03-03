PR Newswire

Mattinson joined the company in 2019 as its first female vice president

CHICAGO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoro.com, an eCommerce company that sells millions of supplies, equipment and tools to small businesses nationwide, today announced Sandy Mattinson, who currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer, will become the company's new president on April 1, 2023. She succeeds Kevin Weadick, who stepped down after serving as the company's president since 2017.

"Sandy is a consummate leader who both inspires and challenges her teams in new and creative ways all with the goal of doing good for our team members, customers and communities," said D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO of Grainger, Zoro's parent company. "Sandy's strategic vision, thought leadership, innovative bent and authenticity helped drive the company's success over the past four years, and as president she will continue to strengthen the Zoro brand and deliver value for our customers and suppliers."

Mattinson joined Zoro in 2019 as its first female vice president and has taken on roles of increasing responsibility across the company, including serving as the Chief Merchandising Officer. In that role, she provided strategic and operational leadership across Zoro's business development, category management, product information, pricing, and digital merchandising teams. She was instrumental in Zoro expanding its assortment to 11 million products and achieving $1 billion in annual revenue in 2022.

"I'm honored and energized by the opportunity to lead the Zoro team," said Mattinson. "Zoro is a special place. We are passionate about delivering a differentiated experience for our business customers, and thanks to the great talent at Zoro, I believe the best is yet to come."

Before joining Zoro, Mattinson held leadership roles in strategy, merchandising and marketing with Bain & Company and leading businesses including The Clorox Company, Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works. Mattinson holds a bachelor's in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from Stanford University. She was selected as an International Women's Forum Leadership Fellow in 2021.

