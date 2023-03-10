TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Today Greenlink International (OTC PINK:WSHE) has announced the launch of the "Mamma Needs a Minute" brand in the Washington State market. The partnership between top companies in the cannabis sector has resulted in The Herbery, one of Washington's premier retail outlets, becoming the first retail chain to bring in the brand created by Kim Flores aka The Hemp Housewife.

Brandon Butcher, Director of Marketing for The Herbery, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "'Mamma Needs a Minute' fits our customers oh so well. It's for our favorite people, the ones who value self-care."

Mamma Needs a Minute was created with the goal of helping women manage stress and improve overall well-being through natural and holistic means. The initial product offering is a 5-pack of pre-rolls conveniently packaged in a classic cassette tape cartridge that adds a touch of nostalgia and provides a discrete way to keep the product safe from children. Each batch is carefully hand-selected to provide a balanced experience. To maintain freshness, The Hemp Housewife includes a cedar strip infused with her proprietary blend of terpenes in every pack.

Kim Flores, founder of "Mamma Needs a Minute," said, "I'm overjoyed to have The Herbery be the first to bring on Mamma Needs a Minute in the Pacific Northwest. I'm even more excited for all of their customers, especially the women in Washington who choose to use cannabis for their overall health and wellness. This is for you!"

Jake George, CEO of Greenlink International, commented on the company's family of brands, saying, "We are proud of how well-rounded our family of brands is, and the addition of 'Mamma Needs a Minute' is a perfect fit. We've got a movement on our hands."

George went on to express his excitement about the initial reception to the brand, stating, "The overwhelming indication we've received is that this sector of the industry is underserved and ready to rally behind Kim and her mission to remove the stigma around the cannabis and hemp plant. We believe that with the right partners, like The Herbery, we can continue to break down barriers and provide innovative, high-quality products that speak directly to our customers' needs."

The Herbery is a chain of premium cannabis outlets known for their commitment to quality and customer education. Brandon Butcher continued, "Cannabis dispensaries tend to attract people with lives to live, jobs to work, and kids to raise. As the stigma around cannabis melts away, it's clear that every mom deserves a break... and 'Momma Needs a Minute' is exactly the message we want to normalize."

With its focus on self-care and relaxation, "Mamma Needs a Minute" is expected to be the go-to brand for women who support each other having access to cannabis and hemp products made with their needs in mind. As the stigma around cannabis continues to decrease, the demand for clearly labeled, experience-based products is expected to grow, and Greenlink International is well-positioned to meet this demand.

