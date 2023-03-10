SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that Gartner has positioned SentinelOne with the highest scores across the Type A, B, and C customer Use Cases in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

Out of the 18 vendors included in the report, SentinelOne was the only vendor that received the highest score across all three Critical Capabilities use cases:

Use Case Type A includes organizations that “adopt new technologies very early in the adoption cycle.”

Use Case Type B represents the largest group of organizations which “aim to stay relatively current on technology without getting too far ahead or behind their competition.”

Use Case Type C is focused on organizations that “typically view technology as an expense or operational necessity and use it as a means to reduce costs.”

“We believe receiving the highest scores for customer use cases Type A, B and C validates our commitment to providing a best-in-class security platform, user experience, and value to an array of customer types,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. “We believe receiving the highest aggregate scores in categories that include ease of use, management, and EDR functionality underscore the unfettered detection, proven protection, and unparalleled response our Singularity platform delivers for organizations of every size, maturity and industry. We feel the results further emphasize our vision to offer a platform with the broadest level protection on the market.”

The Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms is part of the analysis conducted for the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms and uses the same data collected during that research period. SentinelOne was also positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

SentinelOne’s Singularity platform empowers modern enterprises to take autonomous, real-time action with greater visibility of their dynamic attack surface and cross-platform security analytics. As the only solution to encompass prevention, detection, and response capabilities across endpoint, cloud, and identity in a single platform, Singularity leverages AI-powered technology to deliver machine speed cybersecurity across the entire enterprise.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous security platform.

