Ford's Sustainability Chief Bob Holycross to Speak at Deutsche Bank ESG Conference on March 9

59 minutes ago
Ford Motor Company Chief Sustainability, Environment & Safety Officer Bob Holycross will participate in a virtual fireside chat with auto analyst Emmanuel Rosner at the Deutsche Bank Global ESG Conference on Thursday, March 9 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Holycross will discuss a number of ESG topics, including its Ford+ plan for sustainable growth, transition to electric vehicles, progress toward meeting its carbon neutrality goal no later than 2050, and how it is building a responsible supply chain that respects human rights and protects the environment.

The fireside chat can be viewed+online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 176,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230303005329/en/

