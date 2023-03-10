Verisk Analytics, Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk Analytics, Inc. ( VRSK) (“Verisk” or the “Company”), a leading global data analytics provider, today announced the pricing of an offering of $500 million of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2033 (the “Notes”). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on March 7, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which the Company expects will include stock repurchases pursuant to the Company’s stock repurchase authorization that became effective on the closing of the sale of the Company’s Energy business and the repayment of remaining amounts outstanding under the Company’s syndicated revolving credit facility.

BofA Securities, Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of these securities is made only by means of a prospectus. Copies may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc., One Bryant Park, New York, NY 10036 Attn: Prospectus Department, e-mail [email protected]; or HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., 452 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018 at 1-866-811-8049. The Notes are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2020.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

About Verisk

Verisk ( VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, ESG and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

Other factors that could materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements can be found in the Company’s annual reports on Form 10-K and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary significantly from what the Company projected. Any forward-looking statement in this release reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ti?nf=ODc4MTQ2MiM1NDQzMDQ2IzIyMTAwMjk=
Insurance-Services-Office-Inc-.png
Investor Relations
Stacey Brodbar
Head of Investor Relations
Verisk
201-469-4327
[email protected]
Media
Alberto Canal
Verisk Public Relations
201-469-2618
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.