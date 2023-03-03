PR Newswire

The global real estate franchisor was inducted into the inaugural Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Hall of Fame having ranked for 35+ consecutive years on this prestigious list

DENVER, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the #1 name in real estate*, was named to Entrepreneur's first-ever Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list, published in the March/April 2023 issue of Entrepreneur magazine, and on Entrepreneur.com. This prestigious list honors the elite franchise brands that have ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 ranking for 25 or more years consecutively. RE/MAX earned its place in the Hall of Fame by ranking in every Franchise 500 for the last 39 years.

"We're honored to receive this prestigious recognition because it's a testament to the quality of our franchisees. They're very good at what they do, so they've created a network that others want to be part of," said RE/MAX, LLC President and CEO Nick Bailey. "We believe franchisor success starts with bringing on entrepreneurs who aim high and want to be the best. Our job is giving them the support services they need to compete at the highest level. That strategy has worked well for us for nearly 50 years."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 has been evaluating and ranking franchise opportunities for 44 years. The company's proprietary ranking formula analyzes brands based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The ranking grows more competitive each year—1,321 companies applied for a chance at a spot in the top 500 in 2023—and only 49 franchise brands have managed to rank every year for the last 25 years or more, and thus earn a spot in the 2023 Hall of Fame.

"We're honoring these A-list brands who have shown through and through their commitment to growth, to their franchisees, and to their communities," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. "Ranking in the Franchise 500 is highly competitive, and achieving that distinction year after year is quite an accomplishment. We're thrilled to recognize so many brands who have thrived over the years!"

To view RE/MAX in the Franchise 500 Hall of Fame list, pick up the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands March 7 or visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise/introducing-the-franchise-500-hall-of-fame/444749 .

Source: *MMR Strategy Group study of unaided awareness

About the RE/MAX Network

As one of the leading global real estate franchisors, RE/MAX, LLC is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) with more than 140,000 agents in over 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. RE/MAX agents have lived, worked and served in their local communities for decades, raising millions of dollars every year for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.com. For the latest news about RE/MAX, please visit news.remax.com.

