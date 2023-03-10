Andreas Halvorsen's Firm Drives Into Cazoo Group

Former tiger cub's firm enters position in car buying company

Author's Avatar
James Li
40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Viking Global entered a holding in Cazoo Group in February.
  • It also took stakes in CSX, Fortinet and Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter.
  • The firm boosted its holding in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter.
Article's Main Image

Viking Global Investors LP, the firm founded by

Andreas Halvorsen (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed in regulatory filings that it entered a new holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. (CZOO, Financial) in February according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm also boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (

UNH, Financial) and established new holdings in CSX Corp. (CSX, Financial), Fortinet Inc. (FTNT, Financial) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX, Financial).

Firm background

Prior to founding Viking Global Investors, Halvorsen worked as senior managing director and director of equities at the late Julian Robertson's

Tiger Management (Trades, Portfolio). Viking invests in public and private equity investments through a research-intensive assessment of company business models and fundamentals, quality of management teams and cyclical and secular industry trends.

1631466545991421952.png

As of December 2022, the firm’s $19.90 billion 13F equity portfolio contains 76 stocks, with 13 new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 19%. The top four sectors in terms of weight include health care, financial services, technology and industrials, representing 38.75%, 22.18%, 17.51% and 8.64% of the equit portfolio.

1631467074477920256.png

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Cazoo Group

Viking purchased 3 million shares of Cazoo Group (

CZOO, Financial), giving the position 0.04% equity portfolio weight. Shares traded around $2.37 on the Feb. 27 transaction date.

1631468514252460032.png

Investors should also be aware the above trade is not part of Viking’s fourth-quarter 13F portfolio update, but a real-time pick that the firm made during the first quarter. If a guru makes a trade in a company he or she has more than 5% of the total shares outstanding, the guru must file a Schedule 13D / 13G filing within 10 business days of the trade.

The U.K.-based company aims to facilitate the car buying and selling experience across the U.K. and Europe by allowing customers to purchase, finance and subscribe to cars entirely online for either delivery or collection in less time. The company’s financial strength ranks 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 2 out of 9 and a cash-to-debt ratio that underperforms more than half of global competitors.

1631502169926569984.png

Despite having low ratings for financial strength and profitability, Cazoo does not have enough data to compute ranks for growth, GF Value and momentum and thus, the GF Score of 16 out of 100 may give an incomplete picture of the stock’s potential.

1631520895606493184.png

UnitedHealth Group

Viking added 919,153 shares of UnitedHealth Group (

UNH, Financial), boosting the position by 263.71% and its equity portfolio by 2.45%. Shares of UnitedHealth Group averaged $529.71 during the fourth quarter.

1631521470091923456.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based health insurance company fairly valued based on the stock’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92 as of Friday.

1631522026533457920.png

UnitedHealth Group has a GF Score of 94 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a momentum rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value.

1631522303600791552.png

The company’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 3% per year over the past five years.

1631524612686778368.png

CSX Corp

The firm purchased 15,548,123 shares of CSX Corp. (

CSX, Financial), giving the position 2.42% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $30.07 during the fourth quarter.

1631525631038623744.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad company modestly undervalued based on the stock’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.76 as of Friday.

1631526122942402560.png

CSX has a GF Score of 91 out of 100 based on a GF Value rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 8 out of 10 for momentum and growth.

1631527543137931264.png

The company has a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a return on equity that outperforms approximately 85% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 2.8% per year on average over the past five years.

1631531868924973056.png

Fortinet

The firm invested in 7,126,827 shares of Fortinet (

FTNT, Financial), giving the stake 1.75% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $52.11 during the fourth quarter.

1631559742411280384.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Sunnyvale, California-based cybersecurity company fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92 as of Friday.

1631560071127273472.png

Fortinet has a GF Score of 95 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a profitability rank of 9 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for financial strength, GF Value and momentum.

1631560349004107776.png

The company’s profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a return on assets that outperforms approximately 91% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 21% per year on average over the past five years.

1631565099657367552.png

Seagate Technology

Viking purchased 6,198,933 shares of Seagate Technology (

STX, Financial), giving the position 1.64% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $53.16 during the fourth quarter.

1631565472501633024.png

GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the Irish hard-disk drive supplies company fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of approximately 1 on Friday.

1631565914233147392.png

Seagate Technology has a GF Score of 75 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a growth rank of 7 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 2 out of 10.

1631566301463875584.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.