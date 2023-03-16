Introducing the Newly Updated Partner Program

Earn a commission by becoming a partner with GuruFocus

2 days ago
Summary
  • Apply to become a partner today!
Article's Main Image

GuruFocus is pleased to introduce our updated partner program, which allows users to earn a commission when they bring new members to our cutting-edge financial platform.

It differs from the GuruFocus referral program in that partners can earn money as opposed to free months of Premium membership. Further, those who are interested in becoming a partner must apply for the program, be approved, sign an agreement and provide their tax information.

1633037569354665984.png

How it works

Once a registered user has been enrolled in the partner program, they are given a unique referral link and ID. They can then copy and embed the link on their website or other online publication.

When a visitor to their website follows the link and is taken to GuruFocus.com, a 90-day cookie will be placed on their computer. If the visitor purchases a Premium or Premium Plus membership within that period after registering with GuruFocus, the partner will receive a 30% commission on every subscription purchase made. The partner will earn a commission as long as the subscriber continues to make recurring payments. It should be noted that commissions are earned on a month-to-month basis.

For more information about the program or to apply to become a partner, go here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
