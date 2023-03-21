5 Gold Stocks Gurus Have Built Positions In

Stocks to consider as bank stocks continue slump

Author's Avatar
James Li
10 hours ago
Summary
  • Bank stocks continued their slump following Silicon Valley Bank’s fallout.
  • Gold prices hit their highest since early February.
  • Several gold stocks have high guru ownership as of the fourth quarter of 2022.
Article's Main Image

According to the Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus, a Premium feature based on 13F equity portfolio filings, five gold stocks with high guru ownership as of the fourth quarter of 2022 include Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (

AEM, Financial), Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, Financial), Newmont Corp. (NEM, Financial), Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV, Financial) and Royal Gold Corp. (RGLD, Financial).

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,819.14, down 90.50 points from the previous close of 31,909.64 as plans to backstop depositors’ losses in Silicon Valley Bank failed to boost bank shares.

1635173532289765376.png

On the other hand, the price of gold futures closed at $1,872.70, the highest since early February as investors seek safety in gold stocks.

1635174421931003904.png

GuruFocus’ Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus listed several gold stocks with more than 10 gurus owning shares as of the fourth-quarter 2022 13F filing date.

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Thirteen gurus own shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (

AEM, Financial) with a combined weight of 15.80%.

1635149917209006080.png

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines traded around $47.88, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.9 as of Monday.

1635156604930265088.png

The Toronto-based gold miner has a GF Score of 92 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and momentum and a rank of 7 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value.

1635156956069007360.png

The company’s high profitability is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 16.2% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms approximately 83% of global competitors.

1635158603788750848.png

Gurus with holdings in Agnico include

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

1635158972929445888.png

Barrick Gold

Thirteen gurus own shares of Barrick Gold (

GOLD, Financial) with a combined weight of 20.52%.

1635160064648056832.png

Shares of Barrick Gold traded around $17.09, showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92 as of Monday.

1635160419809136640.png

The Toronto-based gold and copper mining company has a GF Score of 77 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a growth rank of 5 out of 10, a momentum rank of 4 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value.

1635160786580049920.png

The company’s moderately high profitability is driven by operating margins increasing by approximately 6.6% per year on average over the past five years despite net profit margins outperforming just over 53% of global competitors.

1635164146813145088.png

Gurus with holdings in Barrick Gold include

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Azvalor Internacional FI (Trades, Portfolio).

1635166515286282240.png

Newmont

Eleven gurus own shares of Newmont (

NEM, Financial) with a combined weight of 5.16%.

1635164601098211328.png

Shares of Newmont traded around $45.12 on Monday. GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the company a possible value trap based on the company's low price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.66 and poor momentum rank of 2 out of 10.

1635165230814236672.png

Despite low momentum, Newmont’s GF Score of 72 out of 100 is driven by a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10, a growth rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for profitability and financial strength.

1635165527670296576.png

Gurus with holdings in Newmont include Simons’ Renaissance Technologies and

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s GAMCO Investors.

1635167193064837120.png

Franco-Nevada

Ten gurus own shares of Franco-Nevada (

FNV, Financial) with a combined weight of 6.61%.

1635167496564674560.png

Shares of Franco-Nevada traded around $135.96, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.90 as of Monday.

1635167843588804608.png

The Toronto-based precious metals royalty and investment company has a GF Score of 98 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and financial strength despite GF Value and momentum ranking just 7 out of 10.

1635168286100459520.png

Franco-Nevada's high profitability is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 14.2% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms approximately 98% of global competitors.

1635170658981810176.png

Royal Gold

Ten gurus own shares of Royal Gold (

RGLD, Financial) with a combined weight of 6.61%.

1635171013534715904.png

Shares of Royal Gold traded around $118.26, showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.95 as of Monday.

1635171291545767936.png

The Denver-based precious metal royalties and streams company has a GF Score of 87 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a growth rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for financial strength and profitability.

1635171712091852800.png

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.