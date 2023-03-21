According to the Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus, a Premium feature based on 13F equity portfolio filings, five gold stocks with high guru ownership as of the fourth quarter of 2022 include Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. ( AEM, Financial), Barrick Gold Corp. ( GOLD, Financial), Newmont Corp. ( NEM, Financial), Franco-Nevada Corp. ( FNV, Financial) and Royal Gold Corp. ( RGLD, Financial).

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,819.14, down 90.50 points from the previous close of 31,909.64 as plans to backstop depositors’ losses in Silicon Valley Bank failed to boost bank shares.

On the other hand, the price of gold futures closed at $1,872.70, the highest since early February as investors seek safety in gold stocks.

GuruFocus’ Aggregated Portfolio of Gurus listed several gold stocks with more than 10 gurus owning shares as of the fourth-quarter 2022 13F filing date.

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Thirteen gurus own shares of Agnico Eagle Mines ( AEM, Financial) with a combined weight of 15.80%.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines traded around $47.88, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.9 as of Monday.

The Toronto-based gold miner has a GF Score of 92 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 9 out of 10, a rank of 8 out of 10 for profitability and momentum and a rank of 7 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value.

The company’s high profitability is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 16.2% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms approximately 83% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Agnico include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

Barrick Gold

Thirteen gurus own shares of Barrick Gold ( GOLD, Financial) with a combined weight of 20.52%.

Shares of Barrick Gold traded around $17.09, showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.92 as of Monday.

The Toronto-based gold and copper mining company has a GF Score of 77 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a growth rank of 5 out of 10, a momentum rank of 4 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value.

The company’s moderately high profitability is driven by operating margins increasing by approximately 6.6% per year on average over the past five years despite net profit margins outperforming just over 53% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Barrick Gold include First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Azvalor Internacional FI (Trades, Portfolio).

Newmont

Eleven gurus own shares of Newmont ( NEM, Financial) with a combined weight of 5.16%.

Shares of Newmont traded around $45.12 on Monday. GuruFocus’ GF Value Line labeled the company a possible value trap based on the company's low price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.66 and poor momentum rank of 2 out of 10.

Despite low momentum, Newmont’s GF Score of 72 out of 100 is driven by a GF Value rank of 8 out of 10, a growth rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 6 out of 10 for profitability and financial strength.

Gurus with holdings in Newmont include Simons’ Renaissance Technologies and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)’s GAMCO Investors.

Franco-Nevada

Ten gurus own shares of Franco-Nevada ( FNV, Financial) with a combined weight of 6.61%.

Shares of Franco-Nevada traded around $135.96, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.90 as of Monday.

The Toronto-based precious metals royalty and investment company has a GF Score of 98 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and financial strength despite GF Value and momentum ranking just 7 out of 10.

Franco-Nevada's high profitability is driven by several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 14.2% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms approximately 98% of global competitors.

Royal Gold

Ten gurus own shares of Royal Gold ( RGLD, Financial) with a combined weight of 6.61%.

Shares of Royal Gold traded around $118.26, showing the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.95 as of Monday.

The Denver-based precious metal royalties and streams company has a GF Score of 87 out of 100 based on a momentum rank of 9 out of 10, a growth rank of 8 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 7 out of 10 for financial strength and profitability.