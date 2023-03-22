William Blair Commentary: 3 Points About China

By Vivian Lin Thurston, CFA, Partner

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Summary
  • There’s no doubt we are in a rising geopolitical risk environment on the global level.
  • Clamping down on China has become a bipartisan effort in the United States.
Article's Main Image

Clamping down on China has become a bipartisan effort in the United States, but I believe an outright conflict between China and Taiwan is a low-probability (albeit high-impact) event—and I remain constructive on the bottom-up, long-term investment opportunities in China, including the transition to a domestic-consumption-driven and lower-carbon economy.

Learn more by watching our Just a Minute videos or reading the transcripts below. And read Vivian’s 2023 outlook: China Reopening Should Drive Growth.

Watch video here.

There’s no doubt we are in a rising geopolitical risk environment on the global level. Clamping down on China has become a bipartisan effort in the United States.

This creates a risk factor for investors that has little to do with fundamentals. If you look at restrictions on semiconductor sales to China, for example, China could deal with the problem technically and practically over time, but it does raise bigger concerns about the investability of Chinese equities.

A U.S.-based investor has to ask whether the U.S. government may eventually put China-based tech companies on the restricted entity list.

China-Taiwan Conflict is Likely A Low-Probability Event

Watch the video

We believe that the China-Taiwan conflict at this point stays as a low-probability but high-impact event.

If there were conflict happening to those two countries and regions, the impact is going to be more widespread, not just to China and Taiwan, and the industries that are impacted will be also very broad-based.

We believe that the risk premium of Chinese equities and certain Taiwanese equities will have to factor in the rising geopolitical risks.

But other than that, we’ll continue to focus on the fundamental cycle considerations, and then figure out the best risk-reward metrics for the companies we invest in.

Energy Transition Could Be a Chinese Growth Story

Watch the video

A long-term structural story we like a lot is energy transition, including electrical vehicle batteries, solar panels, and related companies.

These higher-valuation segments underperformed traditional energy companies in 2022, but we remain bullish on the long-term opportunities related to the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

We pay close attention to fundamental corporate earnings, which are already in recovery. If you combine the earnings recovery with attractive valuations and a stabilizing regulatory environment, plus reopening and policy support, 2023 may be a good year for quality growth investors.

Vivian Lin Thurston, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s global equity team.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.