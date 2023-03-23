Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, when everyone is Irish for a day, investors may be interested in trying their luck with companies headquartered on the Emerald Isle.

According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, American consumers will spend an average of $43.84 per person this year celebrating Ireland’s favorite holiday. While the bulk of the total $6.9 billion will be spent on food and drinks, around 30% of those surveyed said they will purchase green clothing or accessories so as to avoid being pinched.

Based on 13F filings, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener found Irish companies that were broadly held by gurus as of the end of the fourth quarter included Medtronic PLC ( MDT, Financial), Aptiv PLC ( APTV, Financial), Accenture PLC ( ACN, Financial), Eaton Corp. PLC ( ETN, Financial) and Horizon Therapeutics PLC ( HZNP, Financial).

Investors should be aware 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Medtronic

Holding a combined equity portfolio weight of around 14%, 22 gurus have positions in Medtronic ( MDT, Financial).

The Dublin-based medical device manufacturer, which is known for its insulin pumps, pacemakers and diabetes therapies, has a $104.86 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $78.81 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-book ratio of 2.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.41.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly undervalued currently based on its historical ratios, past financial performance and analysts’ future earnings projections.

At 78 out of 100, the GF Score indicates the company is likely to have average performance going forward. While it recorded high ratings for profitability and GF Value, the growth, financial strength and momentum ranks were more moderate.

Of the gurus invested in Medtronic, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss has the largest stake with 0.43% of its outstanding shares. Dodge & Cox, Hotchkis & Wiley, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Maris and Power and several other gurus also have notable holdings.

Aptiv

Fourteen gurus have positions in Aptiv ( APTV, Financial), representing a combined weight of 6.47%.

Headquartered in Dublin, the company, which provides vehicle components such as connectors and terminals, has a market cap of $30.28 billion; its shares were trading around $111.72 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 57.29, a price-book ratio of 3.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is modestly undervalued currently.

Further, the GF Score of 83 implies the company has good outperformance potential, driven by high ratings for momentum and profitability as well as more moderate growth, GF Value and financial strength ranks.

With a 1.75% stake, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) is the company’s largest guru shareholder. Other gurus invested in Aptiv include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Hotchkis & Wiley, Larry Robbins (Trades, Portfolio), Fisher, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

Accenture

With a combined equity portfolio weight of approximately 12.06%, 18 gurus are invested in Accenture ( ACN, Financial).

The Irish software company, which specializes in information technology services and consulting, has a $157.72 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $250.46 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-book ratio of 6.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

Based on the GF Value Line, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued currently.

Accenture has high outperformance potential on the back of its GF Score of 99, raking in solid ratings for all five criteria.

Grantham’s GMO is Accenture’s largest guru shareholder with a 0.19% stake. The MS Global Franchise Portfolio (Trades, Portfolio), the Parnassus Endeavor Fund, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Cohen, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) and several other gurus also own the stock.

Eaton

Eaton ( ETN, Financial) is held by 11 gurus with a combined equity portfolio weight of 0.81%.

The Irish power management company, which manufactures electrical, aerospace, hydraulic and vehicle products for a wide range of end markets, has a market cap of $65.02 billion; its shares were trading around $163.39 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-book ratio of 3.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is fairly valued currently.

Additionally, the GF Score of 75 indicates the company is likely to have average performance going forward. Despite recording high marks for profitability and momentum, the financial strength and growth ratings were more moderate and the GF Value rank was low.

Holding 0.36% of outstanding shares, Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) is Eaton’s largest guru shareholder. Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio), Fisher, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), Greenblatt, Grantham and several other gurus also have positions in the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics

Accounting for a combined equity portfolio weight of 26.17%, 11 gurus are invested in Horizon Therapeutics ( HZNP, Financial).

The Dublin-based biotech company, which develops medicines to treat rare and rheumatic diseases, has a $25.03 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $109.57 on Thursday with a price-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-book ratio of 4.91 and a price-sales ratio of 7.09.

According to the GF Value Line, the stock is currently modestly undervalued.

The GF Score of 83 means the company has good outperformance potential. Horizon recorded high ratings for three of the categories, but the profitability and momentum ranks were more moderate.

With 1.25% of its outstanding shares, Soros is Horizon Therapeutics’ largest guru shareholder. Additional guru investors include Simons’ firm, John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio), Jones, Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) and Grantham.

Other popular picks

Additional Irish companies that were broadly held by gurus as of Dec. 31 include Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC ( JAZZ, Financial), Johnson Controls International PLC ( JCI, Financial), Aon PLC ( AON, Financial), Perrigo Co. PLC ( PRGO, Financial) and Ryanair Holdings PLC ( RYAAY, Financial).