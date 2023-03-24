Orsu Metals Notice for Transfer from Tier 2 to NEX

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSX-V:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") provides a corporate update. On November 30, 2022, the Company reported that following the disposition of its sole mineral project (as announced on November 14, 2022) the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") determined that the Company did not meet the continued listing requirements for a Tier 2 listed company, and therefore the Company was on notice ending March 1, 2023 (the "Notice Period") from the Exchange that its listing may be transferred to NEX if the Company does not meet Tier 2 continued listing requirements prior to the expiry of the Notice Period.

NEX is a separate board of the Exchange, and it provides a trading platform for listed companies that have fallen below the Exchange's ongoing listing standards.

The Company's discussions and evaluation of a number of potential acquisitions combined with a concurrent equity financing with an aim to move the Company forward have not met with success. The Exchange will issue a bulletin to transfer the Company to NEX, effective, March 20, 2023.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sergey Kurzin,

Interim Managing Director

For further information, please contact:

Sergey Kurzin, at 1-604-536-2711 or email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Orsu Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744222/Orsu-Metals-Notice-for-Transfer-from-Tier-2-to-NEX

img.ashx?id=744222

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.