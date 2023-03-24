SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. (Ludwig - The Genomics Language Company ™) is in discussions with several organizations that should contribute significantly to the company's revenue growth. The Ludwig team has entered into discussions with a foreign developer of nutraceutical products to sell their products in the United States. They are also in discussions with an organization to conduct a diabetes clinical study utilizing mRNA Inflammatory Index™ to measure biomarkers for inflammation related to diabetes and its complications such as diabetic neuropathy.

The World Health Organization estimates that there are 422 million people with diabetes world-wide and it is estimated that 1.5 million deaths annually are directly attributable to the illness.

"While it is too early to release any details of the budding partnership on diabetes," says Ludwig's Chief Science Officer Marvin S. Hausman MD, "we are extremely excited about the potential to positively impact the health of so many people. The mRNA Inflammatory Index™ may enable physicians to assess early on the potential impact of the diabetic condition, and thereby design treatments to reduce future complications, such as neuropathy and nephropathy."

To date Ludwig's subsidiary Precision Genomics has collected and is testing over 1700 samples from 28 different medical clinics along with detailed patient medical history. The company is receiving over 100 samples each month. Ludwig Enterprises has IRB approval for a study using the mRNA Inflammatory Index to possibly confirm early presence of bladder cancer and perhaps even detect bladder cancer recurrence. The developing diabetes partnership could significantly increase the number of samples the company is testing with a major focus on another life-threatening disease.

"The potential licensing agreement with a foreign nutraceutical developer would immediately expand our product line," said Luke Fannon the companies Chief Marketing Officer. "The US Supplement and Nutraceutical market is growing at an estimated 8.9% annually and Ludwig Enterprises will be a major contributor and our potential partnership could fuel significant revenue growth in the US."

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. is a healthcare holding company focused on cutting edge mRNA genomic technology, therapeutics and nutraceuticals. Through its subsidiary Precision Genomics it has a patent pending on the mRNA Inflammatory Index™ that measures 48 different biomarkers of inflammation. Combined with AI and deep machine learning this technology may enable healthcare professionals to identify sources of chronic inflammation and potentially prevent chronic illnesses such as diabetes, COPD, heart disease and cancer. NuGenea™, a scientifically formulated nutraceutical, supported by decades of independent research into the anti-inflammatory properties of its compounds, is manufactured by the Ludwig subsidiary mRNAforLife, Inc and its My RNA for Life™ product line of nutraceuticals.

Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genomic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including, but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig and its subsidiaries Precision Genomics, Inc and mRNAforLife, Inc. are poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

