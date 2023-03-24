Horton Emergency Vehicles, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., and a leader in ambulance safety, announces the launch of Horton Occupant Protection System™ (HOPS) featuring MBrace™, the first of its kind protection for first responders. MBrace is a patent-pending advanced airbag safety system designed specifically to protect emergency care providers inside the patient compartment during frontal impacts, in addition to ambulance rollovers. Horton is the first and only brand in the ambulance industry to offer MBrace. All Horton vehicle orders placed on or after April 1, 2023, will include the MBrace system as standard equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005450/en/

Horton Emergency Vehicles launches Horton Occupant Protection System™ (HOPS) featuring MBrace™, the first of its kind protection for first responders. MBrace is a patent-pending advanced airbag safety system designed specifically to protect emergency care providers inside the patient compartment during frontal impacts, in addition to ambulance rollovers. Horton is the first and only brand in the ambulance industry to offer MBrace. (Photo: Business Wire)

Independent data indicates that nearly 80% of accidents with ambulances that resulted in fatalities and serious injuries were frontal impacts*. MBrace was developed to provide more protection against head and neck injuries during frontal impact collisions, in addition to ambulance rollovers. MBrace integrates an airbag into an innovative multi-point restraint that both protects emergency care providers while allowing them the mobility and freedom to work. Designed and engineered by IMMI and tested extensively with Horton ambulances at the Center for Advanced Product Evaluation (CAPE), MBrace takes EMS protection to a new level.

“Pioneering safety is in Horton’s DNA, and our partnerships with industry leaders, such as IMMI, have enabled us to keep advancing the level of safety that is available to emergency care providers,” stated Mike Albers, Vice President and General Manager for Horton Emergency Vehicles. “We are excited to offer MBrace as standard equipment. Improving the safety of our ambulances is one of our highest priorities.”

Customers who already have a Horton ambulance on order can work with their Horton dealer to add MBrace to their order, depending on how far along it is in the design process. In addition, MBrace will be available for Horton remounts that are performed at the REV Remount Center in Grove City, OH.

“The launch of MBrace is the culmination of years of research and development with partners such as Horton, who share our goal of raising the bar on safety through innovation,” said Larry Gray, CEO of IMMI.

The MBrace system will be on display in the Horton Emergency Vehicles booth #4920 and the IMMI booth #4632 at FDIC International in Indianapolis, Indiana from April 27 – 29, 2023. Find out more information about MBrace at www.hortonambulance.com.

*Source: NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System 1991-2000; Green J. et al, “Reducing Vehicle Crash-Related EMS Worker Injuries Through Improvements in Restraint Systems”, World Congress on Safety & Health at Work. 9/05.

About Horton Emergency Vehicles

Founded in 1968, Horton+Emergency+Vehicles, a division of Halcore Group, Inc., is a REV Group company. Horton® ambulances are among the industry’s most technically innovative and customized ambulances and are synonymous with high quality. The exclusive Horton Occupant Protection System (HOPS) keeps the ambulance crew safe while working in the patient compartment. With a manufacturing facility in Grove City, Ohio, Horton ambulances have Strength & Safety In Every Detail™.

About IMMI

IMMI is a global, industry leader in the innovation, design, testing, and manufacturing of advanced safety systems. Founded in 1961, IMMI is headquartered in Westfield, Indiana, and has facilities across the U.S. and in Europe, Mexico and China. They serve a wide variety of specialty vehicle segments, including Fire, EMS, Commercial trucks, school buses, defense, off-highway, child safety, motorcoach and powersports. For more information about IMMI, visit www.imminet.com.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV+Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005450/en/