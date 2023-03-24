Weave Named to 2023 Shatter List by Women Tech Council for the Second Year

Author's Avatar
12 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the 2023 Shatter List by the Women Tech Council.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005686/en/

ShatterList_PR_%281%29.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

This award is given to organizations that champion women in tech by actively working to break the glass ceiling. Companies are evaluated on four areas critical to building inclusive cultures and must have active, meaningful measures to help create momentum towards breaking the glass ceiling in technology.

“People First is written on the walls of our HQ here in Utah, and creating belonging and community for our female team members is critical to our success,” said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer of Weave. “We are proud to be a part of this list and grateful to the Women Tech Council for creating a better, safer and more inclusive tech environment.”

Weave created the Women at Weave People Resource Group, which is one of the company’s most active and popular groups, in 2021. This executive-sponsored group meets regularly to help promote allyship, inclusivity, community, and contribute to the professional development of its members. Weave is also proud to support and promote women to roles of leadership and to continuously audit its diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Last year Weave was the only Utah company recognized as a Top Workplace for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices and is a certified Great Place to Work. To learn more about Weave’s culture and career opportunities, visit getweave.com%2Fcareers.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230316005686r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005686/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.