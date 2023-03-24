FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today reported the following consolidated results for the third quarter ended February 28 (adjusted measures exclude the items listed below for the applicable fiscal year):

(non-GAAP) Revenue $22.2 billion $22.2 billion $23.6 billion $23.6 billion Operating income $1.04 billion $1.17 billion $1.33 billion $1.46 billion Operating margin 4.7% 5.3% 5.6% 6.2% Net income $771 million $865 million $1.11 billion $1.22 billion Diluted EPS $3.05 $3.41 $4.20 $4.59

This year’s and last year’s quarterly consolidated results have been adjusted for:

Impact per diluted share Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Business optimization costs $0.36 $ — Business realignment costs 0.01 0.31 TNT Express integration expenses — 0.08

“I am proud of the FedEx team, who delivered outstanding service to customers during our peak season while also making solid progress on our transformation initiatives,” said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corp. president and chief executive officer. “We’ve continued to move with urgency to improve efficiency, and our cost actions are taking hold, driving an improved outlook for the current fiscal year.”

Third quarter results were negatively affected by continued demand weakness, particularly at FedEx Express. In addition, operating income was negatively affected by the effects of global inflation, partially offset by U.S. domestic yield improvement and cost-reduction actions.

FedEx Ground operating results improved, primarily due to an 11% increase in revenue per package and cost-reduction actions. These factors were partially offset by lower package volume, higher infrastructure costs and increased other operating expenses.

FedEx Freight operating results improved, driven by an 11% increase in revenue per shipment and a gain on the sale of a facility, partially offset by decreased shipments.

FedEx Express operating results declined due to lower global volumes, partially offset by a 3% increase in revenue per package. FedEx Express continues to implement volume-related and structural cost-reduction actions to mitigate the negative effect of ongoing demand weakness.

Last year's third quarter net income included a tax benefit of $78 million ($0.29 per diluted share) related to revisions of prior year estimates for actual tax return results.

The company's accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transaction, which was initiated during the second quarter, was completed in the third quarter. A total of 9.2 million shares were delivered under the ASR agreement. The decrease in outstanding shares benefited third quarter results by $0.10 per diluted share. Cash on-hand as of February 28, 2023 was $5.4 billion.

DRIVE: Global Transformation Program

FedEx is advancing its global transformation through DRIVE, a comprehensive program to improve the company’s long-term profitability and achieve its financial targets. Through DRIVE, the company expects to achieve more than $4 billion in annualized structural cost reductions by the end of fiscal 2025. FedEx plans to host a DRIVE program update event in New York City on April 5, 2023 to provide additional details on the company’s ongoing transformation.

Outlook

FedEx is unable to forecast the fiscal 2023 mark-to-market (MTM) retirement plans accounting adjustments. As a result, FedEx is unable to provide a fiscal 2023 earnings per share or effective tax rate (ETR) outlook on a GAAP basis and is relying on the exemption provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. It is reasonably possible that the fiscal 2023 MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments could have a material effect on fiscal 2023 consolidated financial results and ETR.

FedEx is increasing its earnings forecast for the fiscal year, and now expects:

Earnings per diluted share of $13.80 to $14.40 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments, compared to the prior forecast of $12.50 to $13.50 per diluted share;

Earnings per diluted share of $14.60 to $15.20 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments and excluding estimated costs related to business optimization initiatives and costs related to business realignment activities, compared to the prior forecast of $13.00 to $14.00 per diluted share;

ETR of 25% to 26% prior to the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments; and

Capital spending of $5.9 billion.

These forecasts assume the company’s current economic forecast and fuel price expectations and no additional adverse geopolitical developments. FedEx’s earnings per share forecast is based on current law and related regulations and guidance.

“We are building momentum through our cost and efficiency initiatives to improve profitability,” said Michael C. Lenz, FedEx Corp. executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Our improved earnings outlook demonstrates confidence in our ability to execute while managing the continued global volume softness we are experiencing across the business.”

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 and Fiscal 2022 Results

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP” or “reported”). We have supplemented the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with GAAP with certain non-GAAP (or “adjusted”) financial measures, including our adjusted third quarter fiscal 2023 and 2022 consolidated operating income and diluted earnings per share and adjusted third quarter fiscal 2023 and 2022 FedEx Express segment operating income. These financial measures have been adjusted to exclude the effects of the following items (as applicable):

Business optimization costs incurred in fiscal 2023;

Business realignment costs incurred in fiscal 2023 and 2022; and

TNT Express integration expenses incurred in fiscal 2022.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, FedEx announced DRIVE, a comprehensive program to improve the company’s long-term profitability. This program includes a business optimization plan to drive efficiency among our transportation segments and lower our overhead and support costs. We incurred costs associated with our business optimization initiatives in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. These costs are primarily related to severance and related costs associated with organizational changes announced in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and consulting services. Additionally, we incurred costs associated with our business realignment activities in connection with the FedEx Express workforce reduction plan in Europe in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022. These costs are related to certain employee severance arrangements. Costs related to business optimization initiatives and business realignment activities are excluded from our third quarter fiscal 2023 and 2022 consolidated and FedEx Express segment non-GAAP financial measures, as applicable, because they are unrelated to our core operating performance and to assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses.

We incurred significant expenses through fiscal 2022 in connection with our integration of TNT Express. We have adjusted our third quarter fiscal 2022 consolidated and FedEx Express segment financial measures to exclude TNT Express integration expenses because we generally would not incur such expenses as part of our continuing operations. The integration expenses were predominantly incremental costs directly associated with the integration of TNT Express, including professional and legal fees and other operating expenses. Internal salaries and employee benefits are included only to the extent the individuals were assigned full-time to integration activities. The integration expenses do not include costs associated with our business realignment activities.

We believe these adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the company’s and our business segments’ core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. These adjustments are consistent with how management views our businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating the company’s and each business segment’s ongoing performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement and should be read together with, and are not an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, our reported financial results. Accordingly, users of our financial statements should not place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. As required by SEC rules, the tables below present a reconciliation of our presented non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Fiscal 2023 Earnings Per Share and Effective Tax Rate Forecasts

Our fiscal 2023 earnings per share (EPS) forecast is a non-GAAP financial measure because it excludes fiscal 2023 mark-to-market (MTM) retirement plans accounting adjustments, estimated costs related to business optimization initiatives in fiscal 2023, and fiscal 2023 business realignment costs. Our fiscal 2023 effective tax rate (ETR) forecast is a non-GAAP financial measure because it excludes the effect of fiscal 2023 MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments.

We have provided these non-GAAP financial measures for the same reasons that were outlined above for historical non-GAAP measures. Costs related to business optimization initiatives and business realignment costs are excluded from our fiscal 2023 EPS forecasts for the same reasons described above for historical non-GAAP measures.

We are unable to predict the amount of the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments, as they are significantly affected by changes in interest rates and the financial markets, so such adjustments are not included in our fiscal 2023 EPS and ETR forecasts. For this reason, a full reconciliation of our fiscal 2023 EPS and ETR forecasts to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is impracticable. It is reasonably possible, however, that our fiscal 2023 MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments could have a material effect on our fiscal 2023 consolidated financial results and ETR.

The table included below titled “Fiscal 2023 Earnings Per Share Forecast” outlines the effects of the items that are excluded from our fiscal 2023 EPS forecast, other than the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023

FedEx Corporation

Operating Income Net Diluted

Earnings Dollars in millions, except EPS Income Margin1 Taxes2 Income3 Per Share1 GAAP measure $ 1,042 4.7 % $ 251 $ 771 $ 3.05 Business optimization costs4 120 0.5 % 28 92 0.36 Business realignment costs5 3 — 1 2 0.01 Non-GAAP measure $ 1,165 5.3 % $ 280 $ 865 $ 3.41

FedEx Express Segment

Operating Dollars in millions Income Margin GAAP measure $ 119 1.2 % Business realignment costs 3 — Non-GAAP measure $ 122 1.2 %

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022

FedEx Corporation

Operating Income Net Diluted

Earnings Dollars in millions, except EPS Income Margin Taxes2 Income3 Per Share GAAP measure $ 1,326 5.6 % $ 263 $ 1,112 $ 4.20 Business realignment costs5 107 0.5 % 25 82 0.31 TNT Express integration expenses6 29 0.1 % 6 23 0.08 Non-GAAP measure $ 1,462 6.2 % $ 294 $ 1,217 $ 4.59

FedEx Express Segment

Operating Dollars in millions Income Margin1 GAAP measure $ 520 4.6 % Business realignment costs 107 0.9 % TNT Express integration expenses 24 0.2 % Non-GAAP measure $ 651 5.8 %

Fiscal 2023 Earnings Per Share Forecast

Dollars in millions, except EPS Adjustments Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP)7 $13.80 to $14.40 Business optimization costs $ 250 Income tax effect2 (60 ) Net of tax effect $ 190 0.74 Business realignment costs $ 20 Income tax effect2 (5 ) Net of tax effect $ 15 0.06 Earnings per diluted share with adjustments (non-GAAP)7 $14.60 to $15.20

Notes:

1 – Does not sum to total due to rounding.

2 – Income taxes are based on the company’s approximate statutory tax rates applicable to each transaction.

3 – Effect of “total other (expense) income” on net income amount not shown.

4 – These expenses were recognized at FedEx Corporate.

5 – These expenses were recognized at FedEx Express.

6 – These expenses were recognized at FedEx Corporate and FedEx Express.

7 – The MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments, which are impracticable to calculate at this time, are excluded.

