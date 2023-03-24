Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 1543593. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, May 4, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 5745408.

A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare’s conference call will be available on the Company’s website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

2023 Virtual Investor Day

The Company also announced it will host a Virtual Investor Day meeting on Monday, May 15, 2023, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors can register for the event at www.molinahealthcareinvestorday.com%2F2023.

A 30-day online replay of the Investor Day meeting will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company (currently ranked 125), provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.3 million members as of December 31, 2022. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005681/en/