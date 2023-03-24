Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL, the “Trust”) today announced a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.019350 per unit, payable on April 14, 2023 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2023. The net profits interest calculation represents reported oil production for the month of December 2022 and reported natural gas production during November 2022. The calculation includes accrued costs incurred in January 2023.

The following table displays reported underlying oil and natural gas sales volumes and average received wellhead prices attributable to the current and prior month recorded net profits interest calculations.

Underlying Sales Volumes Average Price Oil Natural Gas Oil Natural Gas Bbls Bbls/D Mcf Mcf/D (per Bbl) (per Mcf) Current Month 34,720 1,120 204,419 6,814 $ 78.48 $ 4.23 Prior Month 38,056 1,269 217,262 7,008 $ 80.01 $ 5.19

Recorded oil cash receipts from the oil and gas properties underlying the Trust (the “Underlying Properties”) totaled $2.7 million for the current month on realized wellhead prices of $78.48/Bbl, down $0.3 million from the prior month’s oil cash receipts. Reported oil production and sales were partially impacted in the current month due to an adjustment attributable to an operator of the Underlying Properties with respect to a period prior to 2022.

Recorded natural gas cash receipts from the Underlying Properties totaled $0.9 million for the current month on realized wellhead prices of $4.23/Mcf, down $0.2 million from the prior month.

Total accrued operating expenses for the period were $2.2 million, a decrease of $0.2 million from the prior period. Capital expenditures decreased $1.4 million from the prior period to $0.5 million.

Given the monthly capital expenditures on the Underlying Properties in the current month that remain higher compared to prior months, COERT Holdings 1 LLC (the “Sponsor”) is releasing the remaining $0.1 million from the previously announced net profits interest capital expenditure reserve to partially fund the current month’s capital expenditures. The Sponsor expects capital expenditures to remain elevated compared to prior years, and the Sponsor may reestablish a capital expenditure reserve as the year progresses and as operators’ activity on the Underlying Properties adjusts to the current, volatile commodity price environment.

As noted in last month’s press release, the Sponsor intends to provide in the Trust’s upcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed in March 2023 a more detailed update regarding the progress to date under the Sponsor’s capital expenditure program and the 2023 outlook for the Underlying Properties and anticipated operator activity, consistent with the drilling activity update provided in the Trust’s third quarter 2022 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed to own a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain, predominantly non-operated, oil and gas properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico. As described in the Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the amount of the periodic distributions is expected to fluctuate, depending on the proceeds received by the Trust as a result of actual production volumes, oil and gas prices, the amount and timing of capital expenditures, and the Trust’s administrative expenses, among other factors. Future distributions are expected to be made on a monthly basis. For additional information on the Trust, please visit www.permianvilleroyaltytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of these provisions. These forward-looking statements include the amount and date of any anticipated distribution to unitholders, expectations regarding the cash reserve for future development expenses and expectations regarding current and future capital expenditures and development activities on the Underlying Properties. The anticipated distribution is based, in large part, on the amount of cash received or expected to be received by the Trust from the Sponsor with respect to the relevant period. The amount of such cash received or expected to be received by the Trust (and its ability to pay distributions) has been and will continue to be directly affected by the volatility in commodity prices, which have experienced significant fluctuation since the beginning of 2020 as a result of a variety of factors that are beyond the control of the Trust and the Sponsor. Low oil and natural gas prices will reduce profits to which the Trust is entitled, which will reduce the amount of cash available for distribution to unitholders and in certain periods could result in no distributions to unitholders. Other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include expenses of the Trust, reserves for anticipated future expenses and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, future monthly capital expenditures may exceed the average levels experienced in 2022 and prior periods. Statements made in this press release are qualified by the cautionary statements made in this press release. Neither the Sponsor nor the Trustee intends, and neither assumes any obligation, to update any of the statements included in this press release. An investment in units issued by the Trust is subject to the risks described in the Trust’s filings with the SEC, including the risks described in the Trust’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 25, 2022. The Trust’s quarterly and other filed reports are or will be available over the Internet at the SEC’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

