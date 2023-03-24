At a Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, shareholders of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD) (the “Fund”) approved an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization pursuant to which the Fund will be reorganized with and into Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) (the “Acquiring Fund”) (the “Reorganization”), as approved by the Fund’s Board of Trustees.

The Reorganization is currently expected to be completed as of the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on or about April 14, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Each shareholder of the Fund will be issued common shares of the Acquiring Fund at an exchange ratio based on the Fund’s and Acquired Fund’s respective net asset values per share. Following the Reorganization, the Acquiring Fund will continue to be managed in accordance with its existing investment objectives and strategies.

Effective upon the closing of the Reorganization, Eaton Vance has agreed to implement breakpoints in the advisory fee rate schedule of the Acquiring Fund. The Acquiring Fund’s prospectus will be supplemented on or about the closing of the Reorganization to reflect the new advisory fee rate breakpoint schedule.

Additional Information about the Funds and the Reorganization

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds; nor is this press release intended to solicit a proxy from any shareholder of the Funds.

The Funds’ shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Additional information about the Funds, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at www.eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond a Fund’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

