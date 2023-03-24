Special Meeting of Shareholders of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

At a Special Meeting of Shareholders held today, shareholders of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD) (the “Fund”) approved an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization pursuant to which the Fund will be reorganized with and into Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) (the “Acquiring Fund”) (the “Reorganization”), as approved by the Fund’s Board of Trustees.

The Reorganization is currently expected to be completed as of the close of business of the New York Stock Exchange on or about April 14, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Each shareholder of the Fund will be issued common shares of the Acquiring Fund at an exchange ratio based on the Fund’s and Acquired Fund’s respective net asset values per share. Following the Reorganization, the Acquiring Fund will continue to be managed in accordance with its existing investment objectives and strategies.

Effective upon the closing of the Reorganization, Eaton Vance has agreed to implement breakpoints in the advisory fee rate schedule of the Acquiring Fund. The Acquiring Fund’s prospectus will be supplemented on or about the closing of the Reorganization to reflect the new advisory fee rate breakpoint schedule.

Additional Information about the Funds and the Reorganization

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the Funds; nor is this press release intended to solicit a proxy from any shareholder of the Funds.

The Funds’ shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Additional information about the Funds, including performance and portfolio characteristic information, is available at www.eatonvance.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond a Fund’s control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230316005717r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005717/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.